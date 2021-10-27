Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/27

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are looking to put an end to their four-game skid this Sunday when they to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (3-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

LIMITED

CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)

DT Daviyon Nixon (knee)

FULL

LT Cameron Erving (neck)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.