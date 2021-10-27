    • October 27, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/27

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are looking to put an end to their four-game skid this Sunday when they to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (3-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

    LIMITED

    CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)

    DT Daviyon Nixon (knee)

    FULL

    LT Cameron Erving (neck)

