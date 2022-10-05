Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/5
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh)
S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
LIMITED
Scroll to Continue
Read More
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
FULL
DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee)
TE Stephen Sullivan (back)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.