Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6

The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

DNP

LT Cameron Erving (neck)

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

LIMITED

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

FULL

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

OG John Miller (shoulder)

LB Haason Reddick (neck)

