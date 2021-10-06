    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

    DNP

    LT Cameron Erving (neck)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    LIMITED

    RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

    FULL

    DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

    OG John Miller (shoulder)

    LB Haason Reddick (neck)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16665789_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_13262539_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the Gilmore Trade Means for the Panthers' Cap Space, Donte Jackson, + More

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_15247156_168388579_lowres
    News

    BREAKING: Panthers Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16699727_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Eagles

    5 hours ago
    Untitled design (2)
    GM Report

    Should the Panthers Target Free Agents Stephon Gilmore or Jaylon Smith?

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16895326_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Betting Odds for Panthers vs Eagles

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16621591_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Add Linebacker to Active Roster

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16850924_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Christian McCaffrey Expected to Practice on Wednesday

    Oct 5, 2021