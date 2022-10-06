Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

TE Stephen Sullivan (back)

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee)

LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

