Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/7

The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

LT Cameron Erving (neck)

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

C Matt Paradis (illness)

LIMITED

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

FULL

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

OG John Miller (shoulder)

LB Haason Reddick (neck)

