Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/7

The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
LT Cameron Erving (neck)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)
C Matt Paradis (illness)
LIMITED
RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)
FULL
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)
OG John Miller (shoulder)
LB Haason Reddick (neck)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.