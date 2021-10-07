    • October 7, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/7

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP

    LT Cameron Erving (neck)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    C Matt Paradis (illness)

    LIMITED

    RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring)

    FULL

    DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

    OG John Miller (shoulder)

    LB Haason Reddick (neck)

