Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/8

The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are getting set to get back on the road this week to take on divisional foe the Atlanta Falcons (0-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

Limited

TE Chris Manhertz (ankle)

Full Participant

S Juston Burris (ankle)

OG Dennis Daley (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

OT Greg Little (ankle)

OT Russell Okung (groin)

C Matt Paradis (finger)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

TE Colin Thompson

