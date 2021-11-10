Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/10

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (4-5) will be back on the road this Sunday when they travel out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    DE Brian Burns (foot)

    QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder)

    LB Kamal Martin (knee)

    CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

    LIMITED

    CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

    FULL

    CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

    LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

