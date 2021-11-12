Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/11

The Carolina Panthers (4-5) will be back on the road this Sunday when they travel out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder)

CB Stanley Oliver-Thomas III (toe)

LIMITED

DE Brian Burns (foot)

LB Frankie Luvu (knee)

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)

FULL

CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (foot)

