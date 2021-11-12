Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/11

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (4-5) will be back on the road this Sunday when they travel out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    QB Sam Darnold (shoulder)

    CB Stanley Oliver-Thomas III (toe)

    LIMITED

    DE Brian Burns (foot)

    LB Frankie Luvu (knee)

    CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

    CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)

    FULL

    CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

    LB Shaq Thompson (knee)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

    DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (foot)

