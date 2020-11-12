Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/12

The Carolina Panthers (3-6) will return home this week to play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

OT Russell Okung (calf)

TE Ian Thomas (family matter)

DE Stephen Weatherly (finger)

LB Tahir Whitehead (family matter)

LIMITED

RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle)

S Juston Burris (rib)

DE Brian Burns (groin)

S Jeremy Chinn (knee)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

FULL

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

RB Mike Davis (toe)

