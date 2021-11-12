Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/12

The Carolina Panthers (4-5) will be back on the road this Sunday when they travel out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

OUT

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

CB Stanley Oliver-Thomas III (toe)

QUESTIONABLE

DE Brian Burns (foot)

LB Frankie Luvu (knee)

