Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/12
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (4-5) will be back on the road this Sunday when they travel out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals (8-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
OUT
CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)
CB Stanley Oliver-Thomas III (toe)
QUESTIONABLE
DE Brian Burns (foot)
LB Frankie Luvu (knee)
