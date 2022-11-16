Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 11/16

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle)

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf)

QB PJ Walker (ankle)

LB Frankie Luvu (illness)

DT Daviyon Nixon (illness)

S Juston Burris (illness)

LIMITED

FB Giovanni Ricci (neck)

RT Taylor Moton (elbow)

CB Jaycee Horn (foot)

FULL

N/A

