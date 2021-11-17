Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/17

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team (3-6). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (foot)

    LIMITED

    LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

    Read More

    FULL

    CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

    CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16895372_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/17

    30 seconds ago
    USATSI_16893953_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Zane Gonzalez Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16699580_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Designate Two to Return from Injured Reserve

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17167408_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Washington

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16665799_168388579_lowres
    News

    Panthers Waive Punter Joseph Charlton

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17165613_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs Washington

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17167413_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Next Three Games Could Decide the Panthers' Playoff Fate

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17068640_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Examining What the Panthers Should Do with Sam Darnold

    Nov 16, 2021