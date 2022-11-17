Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 11/17

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle)

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf)

QB PJ Walker (ankle)

DT Daviyon Nixon (illness)

S Juston Burris (illness)

RT Taylor Moton (elbow/rest)

DT Marquan McCall (illness)

LIMITED

N/A

FULL

LB Frankie Luvu (illness)

FB Giovanni Ricci (neck)

CB Jaycee Horn (foot)

