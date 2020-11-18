SI.com
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/18

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-7) are preparing to play host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) this Sunday. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

Donte Jackson (toe)

Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

OL John Miller (knee/ankle)

LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)

LIMITED

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

S Sam Franklin (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder)

OT Russell Okung (calf)

FULL

RB Mike Davis (thumb)

