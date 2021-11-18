Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/18

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team (3-6). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

FULL

DE Marquis Haynes (foot)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.