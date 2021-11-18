Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/18
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team (3-6). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
FULL
DE Marquis Haynes (foot)
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
CB Rashaan Melvin (hand)
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)
