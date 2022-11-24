Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle)

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf)

FB Giovanni Ricci (neck)

OT Larnel Coleman (illness)

OT Cameron Erving (illness)

WR Shi Smith (illness)

LB Cory Littleton (ankle)

OT Taylor Moton (rest)

TE Ian Thomas (illness)

LIMITED

QB PJ Walker (ankle)

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder)

FULL

S Juston Burris (concussion)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.