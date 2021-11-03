Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/3
The Carolina Panthers (4-4) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the New England Patriots (4-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
N/A
LIMITED
QB Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder)
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)
RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) - not listed on injury report but Matt Rhule labeled him as "very limited".
FULL
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (ankle)
T Cam Erving (knee)
CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)
CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)
C Matt Paradis (knee)
LB Shaq Thompson (foot)
