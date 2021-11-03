Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/3

The Carolina Panthers (4-4) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the New England Patriots (4-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

QB Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder)

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) - not listed on injury report but Matt Rhule labeled him as "very limited".

FULL

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (ankle)

T Cam Erving (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)

CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

C Matt Paradis (knee)

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

