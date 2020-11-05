SI.com
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/5

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will hit the road this week to battle against the Super Bowl defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

LIMITED

S Jeremy Chinn (knee)

LT Russell Okung (calf)

FULL

QB Teddy Bridgewater (neck)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

CB Corn Elder (neck)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder)

