Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/8

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Tuesday's practice.

DNP

S Juston Burris (concussion)

WR Rashard Higgins (illness)

LIMITED

DT Matt Ioannidis (back)

RT Taylor Moton (elbow)

FULL

CB Donte Jackson (ankle)

TE Stephen Sullivan (illness)

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle)

LB Frankie Luvu (neck)

WR Laviska Shenault (illness)

DT Derrick Brown (illness)

DE Brian Burns (shoulder)

CB CJ Henderson (finger)

FB Giovanni Ricci (neck)

