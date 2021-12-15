Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/15

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-8) will hit the road this week to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP

    CB A.J. Bouye (foot)

    LIMITED

    WR DJ Moore (hamstring)

    OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)

    FULL

    OL John Miller (ankle)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/15

