Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/15
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-8) will hit the road this week to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
CB A.J. Bouye (foot)
LIMITED
WR DJ Moore (hamstring)
OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)
FULL
OL John Miller (ankle)
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)
