Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/15
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
LB Brandon Smith (ankle)
LIMITED
LB Cory Littleton (ankle)
WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder)
S Xavier Woods (ankle)
FULL
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder)
WR DJ Moore (ankle)
