Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/16

The latest on the Panthers' injury front
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers (4-9) will hit the road this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers (10-3) on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

OL Russell Okung (calf)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

S Kenny Robinson (illness)

Limited

S Tre Boston (hamstring)

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

OL Greg Little (ankle)

WR DJ Moore (not injury related)

Full participation

DL Derrick Brown (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

CB Troy Pride Jr. (ankle)

TE Ian Thomas (abdomen)

