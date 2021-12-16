Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/16

The Carolina Panthers (5-8) will hit the road this week to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

* - new name added

DNP

CB A.J. Bouye (foot)

*QB Matt Barkley (illness)

LIMITED

WR DJ Moore (hamstring)

OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)

FULL

OL John Miller (ankle)

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.