Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/16

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (5-8) will hit the road this week to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    * - new name added

    DNP

    CB A.J. Bouye (foot)

    *QB Matt Barkley (illness)

    LIMITED

    WR DJ Moore (hamstring)

    Read More

    OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)

    FULL

    OL John Miller (ankle)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16474498_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/16

    1 minute ago
    IMG_8707
    GM Report

    WATCH: Phil Snow Previews the Bills

    22 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-16 at 1.57.04 PM
    GM Report

    WATCH: Jeff Nixon Previews the Bills

    23 minutes ago
    USATSI_16895697_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Haason Reddick Speaks on Future with Panthers

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_17206804_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/15

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17211525_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Designate Sam Darnold to Return from IR, Cleared to Practice

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17346313_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Why Moving on From Matt Rhule Now Would Make Zero Sense

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_17345461_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Former Panthers RB Mike Davis Trolls Cam Newton After Sunday's Win

    Dec 14, 2021