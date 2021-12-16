Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/16
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-8) will hit the road this week to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
* - new name added
DNP
CB A.J. Bouye (foot)
*QB Matt Barkley (illness)
LIMITED
WR DJ Moore (hamstring)
OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)
FULL
OL John Miller (ankle)
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)
