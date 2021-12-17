Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/17

The Carolina Panthers (5-8) will hit the road this week to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

CB A.J. Bouye (foot, OUT FOR GAME)

LIMITED

WR DJ Moore (hamstring, QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME)

OL Michael Jordan (hamstring, QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME)

FULL

OL John Miller (ankle, QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME)

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

