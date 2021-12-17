Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/17

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-8) will hit the road this week to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    DNP

    CB A.J. Bouye (foot, OUT FOR GAME)

    LIMITED

    WR DJ Moore (hamstring, QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME)

    OL Michael Jordan (hamstring, QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME)

    FULL

    OL John Miller (ankle, QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/17

