Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/21

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

CB Jaycee Horn (shoulder)

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)

TE Ian Thomas (thigh)

FULL

S Myles Hartsfield (ankle)

CB CJ Henderson (ankle)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.