Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/22

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP 

    WR DJ Moore (hamstring)

    LIMITED

    CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

    Read More

    LT Cameron Erving (calf)

    FULL

    N/A

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17384559_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/22

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17067657_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Sam Darnold is Expected to Play Sunday vs Tampa Bay

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_16613872_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Trying to Evaluate Young Talent While the Focus Remains on Winning

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13686389_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Sign New Kicker to Replace the Injured Zane Gonzalez

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17386212_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against Tampa Bay

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16474498_168388579_lowres
    News

    Panthers Place CB A.J. Bouye on Injured Reserve

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17207803_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Sunday Could be Cam Newton's Final Home Game as a Panther

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_17386492_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Monday Morning Thoughts: Time to Make Some Changes

    Dec 20, 2021