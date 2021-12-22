Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/22
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
WR DJ Moore (hamstring)
LIMITED
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
LT Cameron Erving (calf)
FULL
N/A
