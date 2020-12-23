Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/23

The Carolina Panthers (4-10) will hit the road this weekend to take on the Washington Football Team (6-8) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

DE Brian Burns (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

OL Russell Okung (calf)

CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip)

Limited

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

DL Bravvion Roy (knee)

Full Participation

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

