Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/24

The latest on the Panthers' injury front
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers (4-10) will hit the road this weekend to take on the Washington Football Team (6-8) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

DE Brian Burns (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

OL Russell Okung (calf)

CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip)

Limited

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

DL Bravvion Roy (knee)

LB Adarius Taylor (ankle)

Full Participation

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15177107_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rivera is a Fan of Matt Rhule, Teddy Bridgewater & Jeremy Chinn

USATSI_15228402_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/24

USATSI_15338249_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule Ready for Close Losses to Become Close Wins, but There's No Shortcut

USATSI_13463368_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers: A Look Back at the Marty Hurney Era

USATSI_11892517_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/23

USATSI_11730786_168388579_lowres
GM Report

McCaffrey, Burns Likely Out for Week 16 Matchup vs Washington

USATSI_15340871_168388579_lowres
GM Report

First Glance at the Washington Football Team

USATSI_15223860_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Chinn Makes Case for Rookie of the Year Award: "Just Watch the Film"

USATSI_15113042_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Release Week 16 Depth Chart