Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/28

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist)

RB D'Onta Foreman (rest)

OT Taylor Moton (rest)

LIMITED

WR Shi Smith (foot)

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring)

TE Tommy Tremble (hip)

FULL

TE Stephen Sullivan (ankle)

