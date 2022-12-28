Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/28
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
CB Jaycee Horn (wrist)
RB D'Onta Foreman (rest)
OT Taylor Moton (rest)
LIMITED
WR Shi Smith (foot)
LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring)
TE Tommy Tremble (hip)
FULL
TE Stephen Sullivan (ankle)
