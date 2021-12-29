Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/29

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will hit the road this week to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-8). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP

    LT Cam Erving (calf)

    CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

    S Kenny Robinson (illness)

    LIMITED

    S Juston Burris (groin)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)

    FULL

    N/A

