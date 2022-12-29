Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/29

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist)

LIMITED

TE Stephen Sullivan (ankle)

LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring)

TE Tommy Tremble (hip)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (ankle)

FULL

WR Shi Smith (foot)

