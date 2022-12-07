Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/7

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

RB D'Onta Foreman (foot)

LB Cory Littleton (ankle)

LIMITED

DE Brian Burns (knee)

OT Ikem Ekwonu (knee)

FS Myles Hartsfield (ankle)

DT Matt Ioannidis (calf)

TE Giovanni Ricci (neck)

S Xavier Woods (knee)

FULL

N/A

