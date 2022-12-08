Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/8
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
LB Cory Littleton (ankle)
LB Chandler Wooten (illness)
OT Taylor Moton (rest)
LIMITED
RB D'Onta Foreman (foot)
OT Ikem Ekwonu (knee)
S Myles Hartsfield (ankle)
DT Matt Ioannidis (calf)
S Xavier Woods (knee)
FULL
DE Brian Burns (knee)
TE Giovanni Ricci (neck)
