Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/9

The Carolina Panthers (4-8) return home this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related)

EDGE Marquis Haynes (illness)

LIMITED

S San Franklin (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh)

FULL PARTICIPANT

DE Efe Obada (knee)

