Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/9

The latest on the Panthers' injury front
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers (4-8) return home this weekend to take on the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

CB Rasul Douglas (not injury related)

EDGE Marquis Haynes (illness)

LIMITED

S San Franklin (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh)

FULL PARTICIPANT

DE Efe Obada (knee)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13741276_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/9

USATSI_13178701_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Make Multiple Transactions

USATSI_15178880_168388579_lowres
GM Report

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Broncos

USATSI_15215231_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Talks About Returning From Injury

USATSI_15225227_168388579_lowres
GM Report

First Glance at the Denver Broncos

USATSI_15248507_168388579_lowres
News

DJ Moore's Ankle is "Trending in the Right Direction"

USATSI_14791565_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Add Eight Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_15215328_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Vegas Releases Odds for Panthers vs Broncos

USATSI_13849164_168388579_lowres
News

Rhule Expects McCaffrey to Play, "There's No Agenda Other Than Winning."