Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 12/9
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-7) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
OL John Miller (ankle)
OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)
DT DaQuan Jones (not injury related)
LIMITED
No one listed.
FULL
No one listed.
