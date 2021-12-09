Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 12/9

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-7) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    OL John Miller (ankle)

    OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)

    DT DaQuan Jones (not injury related)

    LIMITED

    No one listed.

    FULL

    No one listed.

