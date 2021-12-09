Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 12/9

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

OL John Miller (ankle)

OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)

DT DaQuan Jones (not injury related)

LIMITED

No one listed.

FULL

No one listed.

