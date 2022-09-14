Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/14

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip)

LIMITED

OT Taylor Moton (knee)

LB Brandon Smith (thigh)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

FULL

N/A

