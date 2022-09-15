Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/15
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
N/A
LIMITED
OT Taylor Moton (knee)
LB Brandon Smith (thigh)
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip) - was a DNP on Wednesday
FULL
N/A
