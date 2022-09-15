Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/15

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

OT Taylor Moton (knee)

LB Brandon Smith (thigh)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (hip) - was a DNP on Wednesday

FULL

N/A

