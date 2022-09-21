Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/21

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (scheduled day off)

LIMITED

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

FULL

N/A

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.