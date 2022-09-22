Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/22

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles)

FULL

N/A

