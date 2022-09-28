Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/28

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

LIMITED

CB Jaycee Horn (calf)

TE Ian Thomas (ankle)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

FULL

DNP

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19125556_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Cardinals

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19116746_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Cardinals

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18932010_168388579_lowres
GM Report

The Explanation Behind Terrace Marshall Jr. Being Inactive vs Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16895407_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Waive Arron Mosby, Sign Daviyon Nixon to Active Roster

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19116646_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Week 4 Odds: Panthers vs Cardinals

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19117215_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Panthers Notch 1st Win and Dez Apologizes

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 2.50.57 PM
GM Report

Quick Hits: Evaluating Baker, Terrace Marshall Being Inactive, RB Depth + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19116989_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Monday Morning Thoughts: Panthers Still Have a lot to Fix

By Schuyler Callihan