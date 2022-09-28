Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/28

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

LIMITED

CB Jaycee Horn (calf)

TE Ian Thomas (ankle)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

FULL

