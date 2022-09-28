Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/28
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)
LIMITED
CB Jaycee Horn (calf)
TE Ian Thomas (ankle)
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles)
S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)
FULL
