Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/29

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee)

LIMITED

TE Ian Thomas (ankle)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

FULL

CB Jaycee Horn (calf)

