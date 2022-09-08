Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/8

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

TE Giovanni Ricci (hip)

FULL

K Eddy Pineiro (left hip)

RB Christian McCaffrey (shin)

