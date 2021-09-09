September 9, 2021
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/9

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (0-0) will open up the 2021 season on Sunday at 1 p.m by playing host to the New York Jets (0-0). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

WR Shi Smith (shoulder)

Limited

S Kenny Robinson (knee)

RB Rodney Smith

