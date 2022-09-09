Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/9
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
N/A
LIMITED
LB Brandon Smith (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE
FULL
K Eddy Pineiro (left hip) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED
RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED
TE Giovanni Ricci (hip) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED
