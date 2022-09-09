Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/9

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

N/A

LIMITED

LB Brandon Smith (thigh) - QUESTIONABLE

FULL

K Eddy Pineiro (left hip) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED

RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED

TE Giovanni Ricci (hip) - NO GAME STATUS LISTED

