Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers (3-6) will be returning home this Sunday to face-off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

OUT

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle)

OT Russell Okung (calf)

DE Stephen Weatherly (finger)

QUESTIONABLE

S Jeremy Chinn (knee)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

DE Austin Larkin (groin)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

DE Marquis Haynes

