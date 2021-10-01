Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers (3-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they travel back to the Lone Star State, this time, to battle the Dallas Cowboys. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) - OUT FOR GAME

WR Shi Smith (not injury related)

LIMITED

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) - DOUBTFUL FOR GAME

OG John Miller (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME

DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related)

FULL

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (thumb)

CB CJ Henderson (groin)

OT Cameron Erving (knee)

LB Shaq Thompson (back)

