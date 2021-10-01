October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Cowboys

The latest on the Panthers injury front.
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers (3-0) will be back in action this Sunday as they travel back to the Lone Star State, this time, to battle the Dallas Cowboys. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) - OUT FOR GAME

WR Shi Smith (not injury related)

LIMITED

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) - DOUBTFUL FOR GAME

OG John Miller (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE FOR GAME

DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related)

FULL

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (thumb)

CB CJ Henderson (groin)

OT Cameron Erving (knee)

LB Shaq Thompson (back)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16793999_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Cowboys

1 minute ago
USATSI_16740667_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Cowboys

31 minutes ago
Untitled design
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Cowboys Game Preview

3 hours ago
zoom_2
GM Report

WATCH: Chuba Hubbard Press Conference 9/30

20 hours ago
zoom_1
GM Report

WATCH: Brian Burns Press Conference 9/30

20 hours ago
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Cameron Erving Press Conference 9/30

20 hours ago
USATSI_16788732_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/30

22 hours ago
USATSI_16786144_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What to Expect in the Panthers' Offense with Christian McCaffrey Sidelined

Sep 30, 2021