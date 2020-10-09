Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Falcons
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are getting set to get back on the road this week to take on divisional foe the Atlanta Falcons (0-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday - the final injury report prior to Sunday's game.
DNP
CB Eli Apple (hamstring)
Full Participant
S Juston Burris (ankle)
OG Dennis Daley (ankle)
CB Donte Jackson (toe)
OT Greg Little (ankle)
OT Russell Okung (groin)
C Matt Paradis (finger)
DT Kawann Short (foot)
TE Colin Thompson
TE Chris Manhertz (ankle)
Game Status
CB Eli Apple - OUT
