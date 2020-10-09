Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Falcons

The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are getting set to get back on the road this week to take on divisional foe the Atlanta Falcons (0-4). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday - the final injury report prior to Sunday's game.

DNP

CB Eli Apple (hamstring)

Full Participant

S Juston Burris (ankle)

OG Dennis Daley (ankle)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

OT Greg Little (ankle)

OT Russell Okung (groin)

C Matt Paradis (finger)

DT Kawann Short (foot)

TE Colin Thompson

TE Chris Manhertz (ankle)

Game Status

CB Eli Apple - OUT

