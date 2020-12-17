Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
McCaffrey & Daley Doubtful, Several Questionable vs Packers

A full list of who is expected to miss Saturday's game vs Green Bay.
The Carolina Panthers (4-9) will hit the road this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers (10-3) on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday, which details the game status of injured players.

DOUBTFUL

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE

S Tre Boston (hamstring)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

OL Russell Okung (calf)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

