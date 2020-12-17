McCaffrey & Daley Doubtful, Several Questionable vs Packers

The Carolina Panthers (4-9) will hit the road this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers (10-3) on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday, which details the game status of injured players.

DOUBTFUL

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE

S Tre Boston (hamstring)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

DE Efe Obada (knee)

OL Russell Okung (calf)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.