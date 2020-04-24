AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

Schuyler Callihan

We will be covering all of the updates, rumors, news, and more about the Jaguars and their huge draft day, so make sure to follow along with us here.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

• Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Heading into Thursday night, the Panthers hold the current picks:

  • Round 1: No. 7
  • Round 2: No. 38
  • Round 3: No. 69
  • Round 4: No. 113
  • Round 5: No. 148 and No. 152
  • Round 6: No. 184
  • Round 7: No. 221

9:12 p.m.: Panthers select DL Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick. 

Friday morning: Ian Rapaport of NFL.com reported that teams are calling the Panthers about WR Curtis Samuel.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog

Join us in following along with the 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

SI Draft Tracker

Derrick Brown Has the Chance to Continue a Very Impressive Streak

Will the Panthers first round selection live up to the high expectations?

John Pentol

Panthers Were Surprised Derrick Brown Fell Into Their Lap

Carolina is getting potentially the second best defensive player in the draft

Schuyler Callihan

5 Options, 5 Wildcards for the Panthers 2nd Round Pick

Where will the Panthers go at No. 38?

Schuyler Callihan

Derrick Brown Potentially Makes Kawann Short Better

Short finally has someone to match his ability on the defensive interior

Jason Hewitt

Derrick Brown: Breaking Down the Pick & Brown's Fit

Derrick Brown is an elite every-down impact force who will anchor the Panthers’ interior defense with perennial All-Pro potential.

Jack Duffy

by

Herb*12345

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Auburn DL Derrick Brown

The Panthers have made their selection

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Fans, Celebrities, and Current Players React To Derrick Brown Selection

Panthers fans voiced their opinion of drafting Derrick Brown

John Pentol

John Pentol's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

Predicting the Panthers draft selections

John Pentol

by

DJPanther15

Potential Carolina Panther: Chase Claypool | His Fit, Where he's Drafted

The Panthers should draft Claypool, who's quite versatile and could fill several holes on the Panthers' offense both as a wide receiver and a tight end.

Jack Duffy