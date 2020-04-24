Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

We will be covering all of the updates, rumors, news, and more about the Jaguars and their huge draft day, so make sure to follow along with us here.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

• Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Heading into Thursday night, the Panthers hold the current picks:

Round 1: No. 7

Round 2: No. 38

Round 3: No. 69

Round 4: No. 113

Round 5: No. 148 and No. 152

Round 6: No. 184

Round 7: No. 221

9:12 p.m.: Panthers select DL Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick.

Friday morning: Ian Rapaport of NFL.com reported that teams are calling the Panthers about WR Curtis Samuel.