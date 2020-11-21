Carolina Panthers' Offensive Keys to the Game vs Detroit

When will the Panthers losing streak end? Well, they have a pretty good chance this Sunday when they welcome in the 4-5 Detroit Lions. Starting QB Teddy Bridgewater may be unavailable for the game and is certainly seeming that way. Assuming that he can't go, here are our keys to the game for the Carolina Panthers offense.

Feed Mike Davis

I feel like a broken record here, but the Panthers have to do a much better job establishing the run game early on. In a week where you may be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, it will be even more important to help open up things in the passing game for either Will Grier or P.J. Walker. The last thing you can have happen is be a one dimensional offense with your backup quarterback making his first start of the season. I know Detroit's defense is abysmal, but you must have a balanced approach.

Give your QB a chance

This goes along with the first key in having a solid run game. You don't want to put your backup in tough situations where a mistake can be made because he is trying to do too much. Avoiding 2nd and longs and 3rd and longs will be crucial in this game. Getting positive gains on early downs will help set up for an easier play call on 3rd and manageable. The other part of this is to always have more than one check down option incase there's just nothing down the field. This is where Mike Davis can be a big factor.

Avoid the sleepy 3rd quarter

In the last three games, the Panthers offense has really struggled finding consistency out of the half. In those games, they have been outscored 22-3 and have scored zero points in each of the last two games vs Kansas City and Tampa Bay. If Carolina can at least get seven on the board in the third quarter, it should help their chances heading into the fourth. The last thing you can do is come out of the half and get outscored 7-0 or 10-0 in the third quarter. This puts you in a position where your backup quarterback may start to press and again, try to do too much.

